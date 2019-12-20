AWS Startup Café - Play Games24x7’s CTO talks how migrating to the cloud helped them scale

Tune in to know why he says the one advice he would like to give young CTOs or aspiring CTOs is to embrace new technology if even they haven’t worked on it earlier.

By Vincent Arthur
20th Dec 2019
Play Games24x7 is a pioneer in the Indian online and mobile gaming space. Its flagship product RummyCircle is the top destination to play India’s favourite card game – rummy.  In this episode of AWS Startup Café, Michael Copeland, Startup Strategist, AWS speaks to Sandeep Agarwal, CTO, Games24x7 on why India is seeing explosive growth in mobile gaming, how the startup is building a culture of mentorship across the organisation and the diversification plan of Games24x7. Sandeep says, “One of three key decisions we had to take as we began on a mission to diversify our portfolio was to migrate to the cloud. This has helped us reap the benefits of scale. Additionally, with a number of other services by AWS, we no longer have to worry about scalability and availability of the infrastructure.” Tune in to know why he says the one advice he would like to give young CTOs or aspiring CTOs is to embrace new technology if even they haven’t worked on it earlier.

