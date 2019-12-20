AWS Startup Café - Rentomojo Founder says founders need to agile

Listen as he shares how every day, he tries to adapt to the company's scale to ensure he's going in the right direction.

By Vincent Arthur
20th Dec 2019
Rentomojo is a platform where you can rent furniture appliances or mobiles on a subscription basis. In this episode of AWS Startup Café, Michael Copeland, Startup Strategist, AWS speaks to Geetansh Bamania, Founder, Rentomojo who shares his entrepreneurship journey, and how AWS Cloud enabled them to optimise cost and focus on critical aspects of the business. Starting off as a solo founder, he talks about how he got Rentomojo off the ground, acquired his first 100 customers, and scaled to 100,000 customers today. "Founders need to be agile," he says. Listen as he shares how every day, he tries to adapt to the company's scale to ensure he's going in the right direction.

