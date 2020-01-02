AWS Startup Café - Zilingo Founder believes in the value of long-term thinking

Zilingo started with a very simple mission to help small & medium businesses grow and survive in an increasingly competitive environment. In this episode of AWS Startup Café, Michael Copeland, Startup Strategist, AWS speaks to Dhruv Kapoor, Co-founder and CTO, Zilingo who shares how their initial thrust was to build a marketplace for brands and sellers in the unorganised fashion lifestyle space. "A very essential ingredient to successful startups is to not just successfully transform yourself into a larger organisation, but to also anticipate that scale," he says. Listen as he shares their acquisition strategy, how they use Data Science in the business, and about the hiring culture at Zilingo.