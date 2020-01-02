AWS Startup Café - Zilingo Founder believes in the value of long-term thinking

Listen as Dhruv Kapoor, Co-founder and CTO, Zilingo shares the acquisition strategy, how they use Data Science in the business, and about the hiring culture at Zilingo.

By Vincent Arthur
2nd Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services

View Brand Publisher

Zilingo started with a very simple mission to help small & medium businesses grow and survive in an increasingly competitive environment. In this episode of AWS Startup Café, Michael Copeland, Startup Strategist, AWS speaks to Dhruv Kapoor, Co-founder and CTO, Zilingo who shares how their initial thrust was to build a marketplace for brands and sellers in the unorganised fashion lifestyle space. "A very essential ingredient to successful startups is to not just successfully transform yourself into a larger organisation, but to also anticipate that scale," he says. Listen as he shares their acquisition strategy, how they use Data Science in the business, and about the hiring culture at Zilingo.

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

How Salesforce will enable 250,000 students in India to upskill for the jobs of the future

Abiram Prakash
CAMPAIGN
play

Office printing could be costing your business. Here's why you should make the switch.

Team YS
CAMPAIGN
play

Hear from Ritesh Modi, Startup Mentor, on how startups can get started on their tech journey with Microsoft

Sindhu MV
CAMPAIGN
play

AWS Startup Café - Rentomojo Founder says founders need to agile

Vincent Arthur
CAMPAIGN
play

AWS Startup Café - Play Games24x7’s CTO talks how migrating to the cloud helped them scale

Vincent Arthur
CAMPAIGN
play

How Praveen Kumar, an ex-navy commando and a triathlete, embraced risk and emerged victorious.

Team YS
CAMPAIGN

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ditching a salary in pounds to start up in India, this entrepreneur now offers small-ticket loans

Thimmaya Poojary
STARTUP

These 2 brothers from Jaipur built a foodtech business with Rs 45 lakh in less than 6 months

Sutrishna Ghosh
STARTUP

After Byju’s, OYO is now a Harvard Business School case study

Sindhu Kashyaap
HOSPITALITY

Roots of labour: IIM alumni's startup Barton Breeze brings farms to your doorstep

Debolina Biswas
STARTUP

What India watched on Netflix in 2019: the most popular titles

Sohini Mitter
TECH

Here’s why Udaan, the fastest growing unicorn in India, is without a CEO

Team YS
STARTUP