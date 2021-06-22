Blockchain data analytics startup Covalent wants to be 'the Google of blockchain'
Built by a team of blockchain and database engineers, financial analysts, and data scientists, Canada-based startup Covalent brings transparency and visibility to billions of data points on assets across blockchain networks. Co-founder and CEO Ganesh Swamy explains how in this interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma.

