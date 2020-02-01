Budget 2020: Watch startup founders and investors discuss wishlist to propel India towards $5T dream

YourStory's Shradha Sharma moderates a panel of founders and investors on the reigning sentiments in the startup ecosystem.

By Team YS
1st Feb 2020
India is gearing up to an ambitious GDP goal of $5 trillion by 2025. To achieve this growth rate, one of the strongest force-multipliers is the startup innovation engine and the startup economy. 


Projections indicate that by 2025, India may well have 100,000+ startups, employ 3.25+ million people, and produce 100+ unicorns, with a total market value north of $500 billion.  


All my guests in this special pre-Budget debate have played a crucial role in building and growing the startup ecosystem in India.


Naganand Doraswamy, Managing Partner, Ideaspring Capital, Ganesh Raju, Founder and CEO Turbostart, Parag Dhol, General Partner, Inventus India, Vivek Gupta, Co-founder Licious, Anil G, COO and Co-founder of Bounce, all had interesting points to share making this an interesting and a meaningful conversation.


Do watch the whole conversation where the entrepreneurs and investors talk about how India can improve its ease of business, what they expect from the Budget this year, and much more. And I hope you will enjoy watching this as much as I did moderating the conversation. 



