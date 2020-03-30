City doctors and healthcare professionals separate myth from fact on COVID-19

In a webinar with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Bengaluru doctors and healthcare professionals answer questions and concerns of the public on care and prevention against COVID-19 pandemic.





Dr Bhaskar Rajakumar, MD, MBA(Healthcare), is the Founder & CEO of Mediknit, a professional medical education organisation training nearly 100,000 doctors and CTO of Aarogyaseva, a network of 50000+ healthcare volunteers. He is experienced in disaster management, with volunteering experience during Tsunami, Nepal earthquake, Chennai floods, Brussels airport blasts, North Karnataka famines and many more.





Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi is an ENT surgeon, medical device innovator, and a stand up comedian who has been active in sharing funny yet informative awareness videos on COVID19. Through his startup, he has created a free quarantine helpline and database of startups addressing challenges related to COVID19.





Manuj Garg, Founder of MyUpchar, is helping a group of health professionals called Startups vs COVID-19 group to create content with a team of doctors on his platform.





Aditya Kothari is Co-founder & CEO of Plixr Technologies, and a member of Startups vs COVID-19 group.