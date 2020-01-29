How CleverTap is leveraging AWS to help organisations retain users

Listen as Anand Jain, CSO & Co-founder, CleverTap shares about the fruitful partnership experience with AWS and how they plan to further explore new opportunities together.

By Vincent Arthur
29th Jan 2020
CleverTap helps brands understand user behaviour in real-time and at scale. Anand Jain, CSO & Co-founder, CleverTap says that user acquisition is easier compared to retaining and engaging users. With multiple offices spread globally, CleverTap started using AWS when they had 3 employees and zero customers. AWS has enabled them to deploy multiple isolated environments, and today their database can scan 10 billion data points. "AWS gave us the freedom to deploy quickly so we can roll out innovations at breakneck speed without worrying about physical infrastructure," says Anand. Listen as he shares about the fruitful partnership experience with AWS and how they plan to further explore new opportunities together.

