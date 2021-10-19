In an engaging fireside chat with YourStory, Intuit India’s Anil Sharma and Global PayEx's Abhilash Edakadampil talk about how cloud platforms can help businesses innovate at scale and leverage frontier technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning with capabilities like anomaly detection, recommendation engine and chatbots.
Unlocking business impact with cloud solutions
