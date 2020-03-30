Coronavirus: PhonePe's Sameer Nigam asks Bharat's 1.3 billion people to join the fight with Re 1 each

In an interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, said his company has launched a Rs 100 crore pledge to the Prime Minister’s fund to lift the mood of the country in this period of COVID-19 crisis.

By Team YS
30th Mar 2020
In an interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, said his company has launched a Rs 100 crore pledge to the Prime Minister’s fund to lift the mood of the country in this period of COVID-19 crisis. "We are asking every Indian to unite together and donate, even if it's just Re 1, to the PM CARES Fund. Our mission is to get 10 crore people to donate to this cause and create a world record for the highest ever number of donors for a cause in history," he added.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

