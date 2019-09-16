CropIn leverages AWS to digitise their farms and farmers

CropIn Technology is a leading Full-Stack AgTech organisation providing smart SaaS-based solutions to agribusinesses globally, to maximise productivity. One of the several solutions that CropIn provides to the agricultural ecosystem is the Farm Management Solution. They are present in over 41 countries and train their data on 0.2 trillion data points which grows at 67 million data points a day, so there's a huge pipeline they run on AWS. AWS provides data security and auditability across products like AWS Lambda, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Elastic Container Service, etc. Watch how AWS solutions catered to the critical agricultural requirements of CropIn and helped them manage their huge data more efficiently.