In the second panel of the webinar, we heard from Shripati Acharya, Co-founder and Managing-Partner, Prime Venture Partner; Anand Jain, co-founder, CeleverTap and Srikanth Velamakani, Co-founder, Fractal Analytics as they discussed 'Culture, Communication and Well-being'.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com