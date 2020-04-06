Culture, communication and well-being

In the second panel of the webinar, we heard from Shripati Acharya, Co-founder and Managing-Partner, Prime Venture Partner; Anand Jain, co-founder, CeleverTap and Srikanth Velamakani, Co-founder, Fractal Analytics as they discussed 'Culture, Communication and Well-being'.

By Vincent Arthur
6th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In the second panel of the webinar, we heard from Shripati Acharya, Co-founder and Managing-Partner, Prime Venture Partner; Anand Jain, co-founder, CeleverTap and Srikanth Velamakani, Co-founder, Fractal Analytics as they discussed 'Culture, Communication and Well-being'.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

Ensuring survival and business continuity

Vincent Arthur
CAMPAIGN
play

How to navigate the impact on business

Vincent Arthur
CAMPAIGN
play

How Aarogya Setu app is playing a key role in the fight against Coronavirus in India

Team YS
COVID-19 HELPDESK
play

Coronavirus: Meet the trio making sure no man, woman and child are left hungry during this lockdown

Team YS
COVID-19 HELPDESK
play

Coronavirus: How Udaan is delivering daily essentials to kiranas even during this lockdown

Team YS
COVID-19 HELPDESK
play

Coronavirus: What are the challenges around COVID-19 testing in India

Team YS
COVID-19 HELPDESK

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Bigbasket to hire 10,000 people for warehouses, delivery

Press Trust of India
ECOMMERCE

COVID-19: Driver Seva Mobile App launched to help stranded drivers on account of lockdown

Press Trust of India
TRANSPORTATION

Coronavirus: Niti Aayog CEO asks NGOs for assistance in relief measures

Press Trust of India
GOVERNMENT

HCL Tech sets up COVID-19 control centre in Noida

Press Trust of India
HELPDESK FOR CORONAVIRUS

[Funding alert] Foodtech unicorn Zomato raises $5M from Pacific Horizon

Debolina Biswas
FUNDING

COVID-19: Co-working segment hit by lockdown

Press Trust of India
HELPDESK FOR CORONAVIRUS