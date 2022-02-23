YourStory caught up with Himani Shah, Co-founder and CFO, Intello Labs, to understand more about her company’s efforts of bringing complete transparency to the food and agri supply chain. The conversation was a part of Microsoft’s ‘Future Ready Innovation Hub’ content series where we present specially curated conversations with industry experts, tech and business leaders to understand the problem statement they are solving using deep tech and how Microsoft is enabling startups to unlock the next phase of growth.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Cutting down food cost with the power of AI, ML, and computer vision
00:25:41
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
ASTRA 2022: Elevating with co-innovation and co-creation
00:20:17
CEO Insights: On the horizon of a digital future
00:42:56
Jabra - Paving the way for the next big disruption that is Hybrid work
00:30:30
#TheSoonicornSpotlight Episode 4: 'The tech playbook for scale-ups’
00:34:35
RESHAPING INDIA’s DATA LANDSCAPE: ‘JPC Report on the PDP Bill, 2019: An Industry Perspective’
01:17:02
CXO Diaries episode 4: Enabling digital capabilities in a highly regulated environment for building Pharma 4.0
00:44:47