What began as a single desk kiosk in DLF Place Mall in Saket, Delhi, has now become India's only modern-age wonderland of candies. On this episode of YourStory's Daily Dispatch, Sameer Bhatia, Founder and MD, House of Candy, shares the story of the brand's growth.
House of Candy: A sweet success story
00:07:49
