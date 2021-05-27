An insightful panel discussion on The Truth about COVID-19 Testing with Anand K, CEO, SRL Diagnostics, Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions , Rajesh Patel, CEO, IVD-India, Trivitron Healthcare, Dr Vinay K Chauhan, CEO at PathShodh on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 27th May 2021
00:34:57
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Bhavish Aggarwal on building the India of our dreams
00:00:04
Ratan Tata on loneliness and decision making as an entrepreneur
00:01:33
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Wednesday 26th May 2021
00:14:56
Abhishek Singh discusses the role of data and how it can be leveraged for public good
00:03:97
Mayank Kumar explains the rationale behind AcadView acquisition
00:01:67
Nicole Girard narrates her unconventional journey to becoming Consul General
00:03:01