From the latest acquisitions to fundraisers, here are the latest updates from the startup ecosystem along with an interesting discussion with Ash Narain, Founder Marquee Equity on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Wednesday 24th February
Ash Narain
Co Founder and CEO, Marquee Equity
1 Marquee Equity founder on funding activity and its recovery in 2020
2 Ash Narain outlines the current funding landscape
3 Marquee Equity founder recaps 2020 MnA activity and shares his outlook for 2021
4 Ash Narain on growth in Marquee Equity's deal volume and team size
