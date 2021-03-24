Here is everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day along with an interesting discussion with Amrit Acharya, CEO & Co-founder, Zetwerk Manufacturing on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Wednesday 24th March 2021
00:10:46
About the session
FEATURING
Amrit Acharya
Co-founder and CEO, Zetwerk
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 CEO talks about Zetwerk's recently announced ESOP buyback program
Video not supported in your device
2 Zetwerk CEO talks about bouncing back from COVID lockdown lows
Video not supported in your device
3 CEO talks on expanding into consumer electronics and other sectors
Video not supported in your device
4 CEO on use of proceeds of recent fundraising round at Zetwerk
Video not supported in your device
5 Amrit Acharya on Zetwerk's international expansion strategy
Full video of the session
