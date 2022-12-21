Piramal Finance is redefining retail finance in India by serving customers who are often invisible and off the radar of mainstream lenders. Piramal aims to understand the needs of each of these customers and the nuances of each geography through a data-first approach for pricing, customer relevancy and impact, and operational efficiency at scale.Hear Debashish Barai, Director - Data Engineering, Information Technology, Piramal Finance speak about how they bank on Snowflake’s Data Cloud to do this; and how they transformed their data playbook and realised annual savings of over Rs. one crore among others.Produced by Vincent ArthurCamera by DyaneshwarEdited by Niranjan Yadav