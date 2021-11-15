In an insightful discussion with YourStory, Vignesh Subrahmaniam, Principal Data Scientist, Intuit India and Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn talk about how the use of machine learning has evolved in India thanks to the extraordinary talent of the country’s data scientists and a robust SaaS industry. The two deep-dive into the challenges that businesses face while leveraging machine learning as a tool for business growth and how they expect the technology’s implementation to pan out in the future.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Decoding new growth avenues with machine learning
00:28:28
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
DIGIRUPT Finance | Episode 03 | Digital Payment Payments Push in the Connected World
00:59:03
PayU ScaleUp India Campaign Promo
00:01:12
LEAD: Reshaping education through school ed-tech
00:23:00
A vanguard of protecting the environment, Vineet Mittal talks about the importance of protection
00:15:08
Financial coach Aditya Goela on how to maximise productivity and unlock growth for your business
00:15:24
Tata Tele Business Services – Enabling business resiliency for the SME sector
00:02:22