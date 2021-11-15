Decoding new growth avenues with machine learning

In an insightful discussion with YourStory, Vignesh Subrahmaniam, Principal Data Scientist, Intuit India and Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn talk about how the use of machine learning has evolved in India thanks to the extraordinary talent of the country’s data scientists and a robust SaaS industry. The two deep-dive into the challenges that businesses face while leveraging machine learning as a tool for business growth and how they expect the technology’s implementation to pan out in the future.