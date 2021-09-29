Edtech startup Vedantu became the latest edtech unicorn after raising $100 million in Series E funding led by Singapore-based ABC World Asia, with participation from existing investors, Tiger Global, Coatue, GGV Capital, and WestBridge, among others. In an exclusive interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Vedantu Co-founder and CEO Vamsi Krishna gets candid on what it means to be a category creator, the factors that have contributed to the edtech startup's rapid growth over the past two years, and the road ahead, as they eye an IPO in the next two or two and a half years.
Decoding Vedantu's journey as a category creator as it turns unicorn
00:18:54
