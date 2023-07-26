Once they begin to scale, successful startups need to maintain their momentum, respond quickly to market changes, and remain focused on outcomes and delivering value to customers. More often than not, they do so successfully by the strategic use of technology.Cutting edge technology can give startups a competitive edge in a tough market. Tech-powered startups will be able to do things faster and better than their competitors. The right tech can help reduce costs and use resources more effectively. Finally, it can help you attract, retain and optimise talent.So, where Does Dell Technologies figure in the success of a startup?In a freewheeling conversation with YourStory’s Shradha Sharma, Erik Day, Senior Vice President, Global Small Business at Dell Technologies spoke about how Dell Technologies works with startups for growth and scale. The conversation also covered emerging technologies impacting the startup and innovation landscape, key insights from the Dell Women Entrepreneurs Cities Index 2023 and the various forums that Dell engages with startups in India including DWEN and Dell for Startups and the Dell Startup Challenge.