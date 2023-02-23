DevOps Thursdays is a brand new show from Coralogix and YourStory, in partnership with Onnivation, that brings you stories from technology experts in world class organisations.On this episode, Coralogix’s Chris Cooney speaks to Jigar Dafda, Head - Product & Engineering, Fynd about the engineering work that powers one of the world’s largest ecommerce brands, the challenges in maintaining a cloud agnostic position, learning how to scale by partnering with larger companies, security challenges for the ecommerce industry, and advice for people embarking on their DevOps journeys.