DevOps Thursdays is a brand new show from Coralogix and YourStory, in partnership with Onnivation, that brings you stories from technology experts in world class organisations.The first episode sees Coralogix’s Chris Cooney speaking with Gupshup’s Vice President for IT & Information Security, Vishnu Nadella on engineering challenges while building their AI-based conversational messaging platform to scale, the importance of security and compliance when handling data, and how DevOps is an integral part of their tech process.