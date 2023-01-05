DevOps Thursdays is a brand new show from Coralogix and YourStory, in partnership with Onnivation, that brings you stories from technology experts in world class organisations.On today’s episode, Coralogix’s Chris Cooney speaks with Ramneek Khurana, Co-founder, Lenskart about the company’s technical journey to dominating the Indian eyewear market, how they manage data and technology across a hybrid model of online and physical stores, and their wide ecommerce presence.Produced by Vincent ArthurEdited by Niranjan