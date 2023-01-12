DevOps Thursdays is a brand new show from Coralogix and YourStory, in partnership with Onnivation, that brings you stories from technology experts in world class organisations.In this episode of DevOps Thursdays, host Chris Cooney from Coralogix speaks to Manish Verma, Head - SonyLIV Technology, Sony Pictures Networks India about the tech stack behind the SonyLIV platform, web streaming, data streaming, and the kind of infrastructure needed to host millions of users.Produced by Vincent ArthurEdited by Niranjan