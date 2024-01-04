In this exclusive interview, Mandy Dhaliwal, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutanix, sits down with YourStory Media's Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma. From her unstoppable beginnings to shaping marketing strategies at global tech giants, Dhaliwal takes us through her journey, highlighting key lessons, challenges, and the role of diversity in the tech industry. The conversation sheds light on the fascinating intersection of technology and marketing, along with Nutanix's impact on cloud infrastructure solutions, and showcases Dhaliwal’s insights into the evolving tech landscape.