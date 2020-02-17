Fabulous places to work: Bounce, the world's fastest-growing bike-sharing startup

Just 18 percent of India has access to personal mobility, and Bounce is looking to change this with its innovations for urban mobility. Their keyless and dockless sharing solution coupled with other Internet of Things (IoT), make Bounce offering very unique, not just in India, but across the world.





Bounce became the world's fastest-growing bike-sharing startup in 2019 after the company began clocking 1,20,000 rides per day, and completed 20 million rides since commencing operations. The main vision of Bounce is to democratise mobility and thus make a significant socio-economic impact.





Learn how they do it, what makes them a fabulous place to work, and how they plan to drive further innovation through a mobility platform that will help bring in different forms of mobility solutions, hyper-suited to the needs of India’s cities and towns.