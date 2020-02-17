Fabulous places to work: Bounce, the world's fastest-growing bike-sharing startup

By Aditya Gowtham
17th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Bounce

Bounce

View Brand Publisher
remove
play

Just 18 percent of India has access to personal mobility, and Bounce is looking to change this with its innovations for urban mobility. Their keyless and dockless sharing solution coupled with other Internet of Things (IoT), make Bounce offering very unique, not just in India, but across the world.


Bounce became the world's fastest-growing bike-sharing startup in 2019 after the company began clocking 1,20,000 rides per day, and completed 20 million rides since commencing operations. The main vision of Bounce is to democratise mobility and thus make a significant socio-economic impact.


Learn how they do it, what makes them a fabulous place to work, and how they plan to drive further innovation through a mobility platform that will help bring in different forms of mobility solutions, hyper-suited to the needs of India’s cities and towns.

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

Aditya Gowtham
FABULOUS WORKPLACES
play

Locus | YourStory Fabulous Workplaces

Aditya Gowtham
FABULOUS WORKPLACES
play

Fabulous WorkPlaces | Harness.io

Aditya Gowtham
FABULOUS WORKPLACES

Trending Now

Trending Stories

7 startups propelling India’s drive to a greener future with electric vehicles

Trisha Medhi
AUTOMOBILE

Microsoft expands footprint in India with new engineering hub in NCR

Press Trust of India
TECH

6 years of experiments and pivots later, this homemade food delivery startup is gearing up for growth

Team YS
STARTUP

These engineers are tapping into the science of learning with their edtech startup, Edwisely

Vishal Krishna
STARTUP

This home-grown startup revived a 300-year-old tradition to churn Rs 50 lakh in revenue

Sutrishna Ghosh
STARTUP

Hospitality unicorn OYO reports $951M revenue in FY19, net loss widens to $335M

Press Trust of India
HOSPITALITY