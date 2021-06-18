How gamification can change the face of EdTech
In this insightful fireside chat hosted by YourStory, Suvig Sharma, Senior Director-APAC, MongoDB and Pulkit Jain, Co-founder and Product Head, Vedantu talk about how gamification has redefined the EdTech space and the problems that startups usually face in implementing gamification elements. The panellists also discuss the surge in the number of EdTech startups switching to cloud platforms to become more agile and future-ready and how companies like MongoDb are helping them manage the challenges associated with the move. 

