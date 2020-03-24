How Goibibo relies on Sumo Logic for developer productivity

Vikalp Sahni, Co-Founder and CTO of Goibibo explains how Sumo Logic helps them scale faster by providing developer productivity, especially through Sumo's log search, which is being leveraged across every team.

By Team YS
24th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic

View Brand Publisher

Goibibo is the one-stop-shop for all kinds of accommodation, travel and transportation needs of Indians. Vikalp Sahni, Co-Founder and CTO of Goibibo explains how Sumo Logic helps them scale faster by providing developer productivity, especially through Sumo's log search, which is being leveraged across every team.

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

Fighting Coronavirus: Learnings from serving the elderly. Discussion with Prashanth Reddy from Anvayaa Kin Care Services.

Team YS
COVID-19 HELPDESK
play

How ZestMoney Uses Sumo Logic for Visibility Into Production System

Team YS
TECHNOLOGY
play

How Swiggy Uses Sumo Logic as a Core Part of Its Tech Stack

Team YS
TECHNOLOGY
play

Elderly communities to the rescue of the aged to tide over the COVID-19 crisis

Team YS
COVID-19 HELPDESK
play

Mobikwik’s Upasana Taku and fellow founders push for work from home for startups

Team YS
COVID-19 HELPDESK
play

Fight against coronavirus: how this Kerala startup is deploying humanoid robots to spread awareness, help caregivers

Team YS
COVID-19 HELPDESK

Trending Now

Trending Stories

COVID-19: Reliance Jio offers double data in 4G and broadband plans to ease remote working

Sohini Mitter
HELPDESK FOR CORONAVIRUS

PM Modi to address the nation again tonight amid the coronavirus crisis

Ramarko Sengupta
HELPDESK FOR CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: No layoffs, no salary cuts, Modi government’s advisory to companies

Ramarko Sengupta
GOVERNMENT

From handlooms to Banarasi, this online saree retailer goes the whole nine yards for customers

Jerlin Justus
STARTUP

Coronavirus: Stock market crashes wiped $21B off Mukesh Ambani's wealth

Sohini Mitter
CORPORATE LEADERS

An AI algorithm helps this SaaS startup automate customer replies in a human-like manner

Vishal Krishna
STARTUP