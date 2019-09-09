Amazon Web Services
HealthifyMe leverages AWS solutions to build valuable fitness services for users
Watch this video to know more about how HealthifyMe leverages AWS solutions to benefit their users.
HealthifyMe is an Indian health and fitness platform. As a company that consumed a lot of user data, with team members spending a lot of time handling the infrastructure, they wanted a provider who would manage everything for them, in a way that would benefit their users. Moving to AWS meant they could focus on business requirements rather than tech requirements. Watch this video to know more about how HealthifyMe leverages AWS solutions to benefit their users.