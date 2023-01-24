Digital transformation has been at its peak in India in the last two years, with almost every sector in the country adapting to new-age technologies. While that has its many benefits, it also brings about its fair share of challenges - one of the most crucial ones being cybersecurity. As we grow towards becoming a tech-savvy economy, the importance of stringent and advanced cybersecurity measures can no more go under the radar. In this video, we have Chidhanandham Arunachalam, Chief Program Officer at Sumeru Software Solutions, elaborating further on the state of cybersecurity in India and how Sumeru is helping businesses tackle cyber threats. Sumeru Solutions has been an empaneled vendor by CERT-IN, providing cybersecurity products and services to 200+ customers for more than a decade. With 20+ years of industry experience, Sumeru has some security experts developing innovative cybersecurity products and providing powerful and multi-faceted cybersecurity services that comprehensively protect businesses.