In an enlightening conversation with YourStory Media's Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Ankit Agrawal, the Founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho, shares his extraordinary journey from his humble beginnings in Choti Ballia, Bihar, to becoming the 'Bharat Fintech Leader of the Year 2023'. Agrawal's path is marked by bold choices and overcoming skepticism as a late entrant in the insurance market. He delves into the transformative power of entrepreneurship, the strategic '3B Strategy' of Berozgari, Bimari & Bima, and the critical role of insurance agents in his business model. Despite challenges and initial failures, InsuranceDekho's remarkable growth, including a record $200 million in funding and a valuation of $700 million, illustrates a story of resilience and vision. His insights offer invaluable lessons for today's founders, underlining his mantra of 'Kuch Bada Banana Hai' for Bharat.