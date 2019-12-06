[WATCH] Inventus Capital Partners talk about oversubscription of India fund to the tune of Rs 369 Cr
6th Dec 2019
In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Inventus Partners Parag Dhol, Rutvik Doshi, and Samir Kumar talk about the Inventus India fund that got a favourable response from domestic investors. The fund was closed at an oversubscription of Rs 369 crore.
“Our target was Rs 325 crore with 75 percent contribution from domestic investors. It is a truly homegrown, domestic Indian fund that will back Indian startups now,” says Rutvik Doshi.
