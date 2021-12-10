Knowledge session 2: Build SaaS products that customers love

What's the correct way to build a SaaS product that your customers are going to love? For Intuit India's Natarajan Swaminathan and Muthuraj Thangavel, it all starts with identifying the right problem. Watch them talk about how an emphasis on remote customers, defining the right problems, rapid testing and collaborations between product managers and designers can help in ensuring seamless customer journeys in the final episode of Intuit India’s ‘Knowledge Series’.