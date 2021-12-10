What's the correct way to build a SaaS product that your customers are going to love? For Intuit India's Natarajan Swaminathan and Muthuraj Thangavel, it all starts with identifying the right problem. Watch them talk about how an emphasis on remote customers, defining the right problems, rapid testing and collaborations between product managers and designers can help in ensuring seamless customer journeys in the final episode of Intuit India’s ‘Knowledge Series’.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Knowledge session 2: Build SaaS products that customers love
00:39:57
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
SugarBox Networks: Unlocking the potential of a hyperlocal Edge-Cloud
00:17:44
Knowledge session 1: Unified Ingestion Platform
00:22:50
DIGIRUPT Finance | Episode 04 | Digital Lending : Scripting Inclusive Success
01:09:38
Emerging data structuring practices in BFSI
00:42:22
#TheSoonicornSpotlight Episode 1: Consumer Engagement in an Over-Marketed World
00:25:12
Decoding new growth avenues with machine learning
00:28:28