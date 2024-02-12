DevOps Thursdays is a brand new show from Coralogix and YourStory, that brings you stories from technology experts in world class organisations. On today’s episode, Coralogix’s Chris Cooney speaks with Gopal Sharma, AVP Engineering, Junglee Games about the company’s implementation of DevOps practices, the role of machine learning in product improvement, the significance of observability in gaming and its challenges, security concerns in cloud-native environments, preferred hosting technologies like Kubernetes or Serverless, strategies for managing observability costs at scale, and the benefits of centralizing observability data into a single platform.