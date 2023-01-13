Led by Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO of YourStory, the ScaleUp India Roundtables in association with PayU, bring you deep-dive conversations on opportunities, challenges, scaling beyond audiences and geographies, and how to solve some of the biggest scale challenges.In its third episode, we’re focussing on the topic of making tech more consumer-centric, which is becoming increasingly relevant as brands become increasingly consumer-focussed and tech-enabled.With advancements like AI, ML, and IoT, and more lately the metaverse and Web3, tech is now used by the masses to interact with family and friends, play their favourite music, order food, book cabs, improve health or simply enjoy movies and games in the most interactive ways.Companies are betting big on consumer-centric technology – a large category of products and services from health to ed-tech are providing better day-to-day experiences to improve the lives of consumers.In fact, several product experts believe that the more customer-centric you are, the longer it takes your competitors to figure out your game.This ScaleUp India Roundtable created in association with PayU, features Pulkit Jain, Co-Founder & Head of New Initiatives and Culture at Vedantu; Atul Mehta, COO, Shiprocket; Deepak Sahni, Founder & CEO, Healthians; and Shobhit Mohan, VP - Marketing & Branding, PayU India, in an insightful conversation with Shradha Sharma of YourStory.The roundtable deep dives on innovations that are helping you make tech more consumer-centric at scale, while also exploring the role of digital payments in broadening the landscape.For more relevant content on powering your growth or scaling journey, do visit the specially curated content Scale-up India page, here.Know more: bit.ly/3F7uw2O