Matrix Partners India managed to overachieve their fund size. The original plan was to raise a $450 million fund but the enthusiasm and the excitement to invest in India and her founders meant it managed to raise a $550 million fund. This fund, just like the ones that have come before it, will focus on helping digitise India's existing GDP but this time the VC firm wants to focus on experienced founders or senior operators who have seen, and in many cases, written the playbook to create a breakout tech company in India.