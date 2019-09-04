Meet the Mavericks: Ashwini Asokan, Founder & CEO, of Mad Street Den - Vue.Ai, a pioneer retail disruption tech platform. A tech entrepreneur who quit Silicon Valley to build an AI startup in Chennai

From Chennai to California and back, from a trained classical dancer to mastering Interaction Design and movement grammars. From a rebel to an agent of change for women in technology. The journey of our Maverick has been about breaking barriers and refusing to fit any stereotype. She’s the founder of one of India’s foremost Artificial intelligence firms that is helping retailers disrupt your shopping experience.





Armed with a MAD (Street Den) idea, Aswhini Asokan, along with Co – founder Anand Chandrasekaran, launched Vue.AI in 2016. The end to end automation platform which uses AI to power many different workflows inside a retail organization has a presence in 50 countries and has till date generated 600 million product tags, 1000+ digital models,curated 3 billion outfits and increased conversion rates upto 180% for retailers. Mad Street Den is the first AI startup with 50% women.



