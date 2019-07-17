EDITIONS
Mavericks
Series

Mavericks

remove
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

Concept & Direction: Shivani Muthanna I Cinematographer: Parmesh C.M & Chidanand H.K I Video Editor: Shlok Bhatt
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

His need for speed is backed with a vision to power the financial ecosystem for companies who are disruptors in themselves.


Our Maverick on this episode is someone who is on track to take pole position in the payments space. He’s focused on building a company with a razor sharp edge on the digital movement of money for Indian businesses.


Founded in 2014 by IIT-Roorkee graduates, Harshil Mathur & Shashank Kumar, Razorpay is now the second market leader in the payments domain with a 12% market share. Currently servicing over 3.5 lakh+ merchants through its platform, Razorpay’s growth zoomed by 500% in FY’19. The company’s next big bets are on its banking and lending arms – Razorpay X and Razorpay Capital.

Related Topics

Related Stories

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

Meet the Mavericks: Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap, India's home services startup

Meet the Mavericks: Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap, India's home services startup

Rajiv Srivatsa, Co-founder & CPTO of India’s premier furniture e-tailer, Urban Ladder, discusses his riskiest bets, handling setbacks and his one life philosophy.

Rajiv Srivatsa, Co-founder & CPTO of India’s premier furniture e-tailer, Urban Ladder, discusses his riskiest bets, handling setbacks and his one life philosophy.

Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of India’s first unicorn, InMobi, talks about entrepreneurship, cricket, and dealing with rejection

Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of India’s first unicorn, InMobi, talks about entrepreneurship, cricket, and dealing with rejection

Trending Now

Netflix rolls out its mobile-only subscription plan for India

24th July 2019

Cinematic inspiration: 5 movies that will motivate you in your entrepreneurial journey

10th December 2017

दुनिया में सबसे ज़्यादा सैलरी पाने वाले सीईओ बने निकेश अरोड़ा

14th June 2018

How this farm-to-table startup is using tech to milk demand for good, old-fashioned organic dairy products

18th February 2019

WATCH: From living on Rs 100 a day to closing in on Rs 100 Cr revenue in 7 years, the HealthifyMe growth story

24th July 2019

25ஆயிரம் ரூபாய் சம்பாதிக்கப் போராடிய தம்பதியின் இன்றைய ஆண்டு வருவாய் ரூ.200 கோடி...

23rd July 2019