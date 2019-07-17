Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

His need for speed is backed with a vision to power the financial ecosystem for companies who are disruptors in themselves.





Our Maverick on this episode is someone who is on track to take pole position in the payments space. He’s focused on building a company with a razor sharp edge on the digital movement of money for Indian businesses.





Founded in 2014 by IIT-Roorkee graduates, Harshil Mathur & Shashank Kumar, Razorpay is now the second market leader in the payments domain with a 12% market share. Currently servicing over 3.5 lakh+ merchants through its platform, Razorpay’s growth zoomed by 500% in FY’19. The company’s next big bets are on its banking and lending arms – Razorpay X and Razorpay Capital.