New-age Agritech startups are empowering 150 million-odd farmers with data-led systems. To understand the factors driving the growth of the sector, hear from Industry pioneers on the fourth episode of 'Scale to Succeed' by HSBC, in association with YourStory.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Scale to Succeed | Measuring the impact of Agritech
00:50:17
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
How Cloud ERP Enables Digital Transformation for Startups
00:37:11
Banking Easy With AU Small Finance Bank.
00:16:27
leveraging technology to cure genetic conditions and disease in the 21st century
00:24:58
Cricket game NFTs and their impact on the gig economy
00:17:58
Infosys’ Lilly Vasanthini counts strengthening local communities, being inclusive, and courageous as key to success
00:24:35
Developer Velocity with Azure & GitHub
00:38:15