As the cornerstone of India’s economy, SMBs - many from India's smaller cities and towns, and many of them home-grown brands from India's thriving D2C landscape - continue to script its growth story. However, as they increasingly turn digital, businesses lack timely access to working capital, limiting their growth potential, which is one of the reasons why Meta aims to address these challenges in order to help SMBs grow. Here are some highlights on the D2C landscape in India from Archana Vohra, Meta's Director of Small and Medium Business, India, as well as from our conversation with founders of D2C brands like Isadora Life and Linen Trail. The conversation deep dives into Meta's working capital tools for small businesses and initiatives designed to help them build efficient and robust D2C brands by providing them with working capital resources, and much more. Produced by Vincent ArthurEdited by Niranjan Yadav and Anand Prasad