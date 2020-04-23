Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | Ep 1 | Kunal Shah, Founder & CEO - CRED
By Team YS
23rd Apr 2020
- +0
Share on
- +0
Share on
Share on
In the first episode of YourStory's new series Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, Kunal Shah of CRED explained the ethos of money, why you should chase skills, and how you can grow your wealth.
How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com