Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | Ep 12 | Sivakumar Sundaram, CEC & Board Member, BCCL - The Times of India

On this episode of Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, we will decode the fast-changing business of Media with Sivakumar Sundaram, CEC & Board Member, BCCL - The Times of India.

By Team YS
17th May 2020
On this episode of Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, we will decode the fast-changing business of Media with Sivakumar Sundaram, CEC & Board Member, BCCL - The Times of India.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

