[Watch] Mukesh Bansal talks about how to create a world-class brand

In an exclusive interview with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Curefit’s Mukesh Bansal talks about how a brand needs to have a clear purpose.

By Team YS
29th Jan 2020
Curefit Co-founder and CEO Mukesh Bansal is a man of a few words but his actions speak louder.


A fitness enthusiast all his life, Mukesh is a seasoned tech entrepreneur, and is also known for founding fashion ecommerce startup Myntra that was acquired by Flipkart.


On the occasion of the launch of his new book, No Limits, the art and science of high performance, YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Shrama spoke to Mukesh about his obsession with human performance optimisation and why he believes that fitness is a great productivity hack.


In an insightful conversation, Mukesh also spoke at length about his learnings from building an Indian brand. The biggest myth, Mukesh feels is the assumption that building a brand requires capital.


"I believe a brand needs to have a clear purpose. It has to be very authentic, something you deeply believe in. For example, at Myntra our purpose was to help people look good."
[YS Exclusive] Mukesh Bansal has 'No Limits'. Watch Curefit Founder talk about his new book and more



