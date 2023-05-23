The second session of the day will be led by AWS experts like Arun Pandey, Senior Database Specialist Solutions Architect, Shirish Kulkarni, In-Memory DB Specialist Solution Architect and Om Janmeda, a Solutions Architect at AWS. This session will help attendees understand various methods for creating resilient applications spanning multiple regions including Asia Pacific Mumbai and Asia Pacific Hyderabad. It will cover all AWS database services for RDBMS and NOSQL databases and will give audiences an overview of how they can setup Disaster recovery. The session will further cover cold backup replication strategy with the cross-region copy for AWS databases.