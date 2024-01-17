In this video, the leaders discussed driving transformational change through a collaborative approach that involves technology, data platforms, and an emphasis on human capital. They talk about the need to break down barriers in languages, grades, subjects, and other areas to ensure that education is accessible and inclusive for all students in India. The experts agree that success hinges on building robust ecosystems with government, private-sector, and civil-society actors to create shared solutions at scale. There is also a focus on how technology can uplift education, ease connectivity, and provide new opportunities for innovation. Overall, the discussion underscores the importance of looking beyond technology to achieve a more inclusive society.