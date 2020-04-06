The best way to get through these difficult times is collaboration, discussions and sharing of ideas. So, AWS, in association with YourStory, hosted a webinar with three panels consisting of marquee investors, VCs and entrepreneurs to discuss 'Navigating the Uncertain Times'.





Navdeep Manaktala, Director & Head - Digital Native (Startup) Business at Amazon Internet Services, introduced the first panel consisting of Ashish Kashyap, Founder, INDWealth; Pankaj Bansal, Founder and CEO, PeopleStrong and Pete Yamasaki, VP- APAC, Druva Data Solutions, in conversation Alok Goyal, Partner at Stellaris Venture Capital where they discussed 'How to Navigate the Impact on Business'