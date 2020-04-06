How to navigate the impact on business
The best way to get through these difficult times is collaboration, discussions and sharing of ideas. So, AWS, in association with YourStory, hosted a webinar with three panels consisting of marquee investors, VCs and entrepreneurs to discuss 'Navigating the Uncertain Times'.
- +0
- +0
The best way to get through these difficult times is collaboration, discussions and sharing of ideas. So, AWS, in association with YourStory, hosted a webinar with three panels consisting of marquee investors, VCs and entrepreneurs to discuss 'Navigating the Uncertain Times'.
Navdeep Manaktala, Director & Head - Digital Native (Startup) Business at Amazon Internet Services, introduced the first panel consisting of Ashish Kashyap, Founder, INDWealth; Pankaj Bansal, Founder and CEO, PeopleStrong and Pete Yamasaki, VP- APAC, Druva Data Solutions, in conversation Alok Goyal, Partner at Stellaris Venture Capital where they discussed 'How to Navigate the Impact on Business'
How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com