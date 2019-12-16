How Navigus uses Data Science to help students and professionals maximise their probability of success

Navigus is an edtech startup using data science to create a perpetual mentoring platform that helps students increase their proficiency, with the most efficient investment of time, effort & money. Watch how they do it & how Dell powers them on their journey

By Team YS
16th Dec 2019
Bengaluru-based edtech startup Navigus, aims to create a perpetual mentoring platform that empowers students to exponentially increase their proficiency, with the most efficient investment of time, effort & money using data science.


With automation built on labyrinths of data and self-learning models that train, monitor engagement and course correct the user, Navigus helps its users continuously through the forever changing landscape of academics and professions. It focuses on integrating learning with a mentoring platform to maximise the probability of success and return on investments for its users.


It has been helpful in empowering students and professionals in terms of learning, training and helping them make career choices with uses ranging from choosing fields without any prior knowledge to upskilling into seasoned executive roles. Watch how they do it and how Dell powers them on their journey.


