EDITIONS
Mavericks
Series

Mavericks

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

Concept & Direction: Shivani Muthanna | Cinematography: Rukmangada Raja | Edit: Anjali V
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

A slam-dunk move is how you’d view what our Maverick has done to open up and increase the investment and trading base in the country. No stranger to taking risks, losing big and rebounding. He’s the broker boy from Bengaluru who’s now scoring high on Dalal Street.

 

From trading the markets at a young age to making fast money and losing it all, his life has been a roller coaster ride. In 2010, Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodhawent from being burnt out as a trader to becoming a broker the Indian capital markets never had. Backed by his younger brother, Nikhil Kamath, the duo have built a technology led, product and investor focused brokerage business with a customer base of 1.5 million.

By removing the age old barriers to investing, and charging no brokerage for equity trades, Zerodha has become India’s largest broker with total holdings in securities to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore, contributing upto 15% of overall retail trading volumes in the country.

Related Topics

Related Stories

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

Rajiv Srivatsa, Co-founder & CPTO of India’s premier furniture e-tailer, Urban Ladder, discusses his riskiest bets, handling setbacks and his one life philosophy.

Rajiv Srivatsa, Co-founder & CPTO of India’s premier furniture e-tailer, Urban Ladder, discusses his riskiest bets, handling setbacks and his one life philosophy.

Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of India’s first unicorn, InMobi, talks about entrepreneurship, cricket, and dealing with rejection

Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of India’s first unicorn, InMobi, talks about entrepreneurship, cricket, and dealing with rejection

Trending Now

[Startup Bharat] Ahmedabad-based matchmaker platform helps the uber-rich find their significant other

2nd July 2019

WATCH: How this CA prep startup built a 75pc success rate for one of the toughest competitive exams

2nd July 2019

மன அழுத்தம், பாதியில் நின்ற பள்ளிப் படிப்பு: விடா முயற்சியால் ரூ.1800 கோடி சொத்தை உருவாக்கிய ‘நாஸ்டி கால்’

2nd July 2019

Meet the Mavericks: this Founder-CEO talks about why he bet big on the markets, his love for sports, and retiring to a beach shack

3rd July 2019

From Domino’s as first client to Shah Rukh Khan’s endorsement, how this entrepreneur bounced back after failure

7th June 2019

She left home with just Rs 750 and a determination to succeed. Today, she is a successful divorce lawyer: the story of Vandana Shah

13th May 2019