Discover the remarkable story of NoBroker, who reimagined possibilities for the real estate market!Airtel Business in association with YourStory brings Mavericks Season 3, Episode 1, that delves into the incredible journey of NoBroker's founders as they defied the odds, built an India-first model, and became a unicorn in the proptech segment.Witness the challenges they faced, the successes they multiplied, and how they set the bar high to achieve growth. This episode uncovers the secrets behind their path to success, showcasing their resilience, determination and innovative thinking.Join us on this captivating episode and get inspired by their entrepreneurial journey. Don't miss out on this opportunity to gain valuable insights and motivation. Watch Mavericks Season 3, Episode 1, and embark on a transformative journey with NoBroker!