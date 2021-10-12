In an engaging fireside chat with YourStory, Intuit India's Peter Thomas and Crediwatch's Sandeep Anandampillai trade insights about how open-source tools are transforming the way technology can be accessed and implemented, while paving the way for more cloud-based platforms to leverage emerging technologies like artificial intelligence/machine learning, blockchain and data analytics.
How open-source tools are reshaping the technology industry
Peter Thomas
Distinguished Engineer at Intuit
Sandeep Anandampillai
Co-Founder & CPO, Crediwatch
Dr Madanmohan Rao
Research Director, YourStory Media
